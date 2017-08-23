A Chapel Hill firefighter and an Orange County Animal Services officer work together to rescue a kitten from a storm drain at Sagebrook of Chapel Hill.
Orange County

Chapel Hill firefighters rescue one lovable little fur ball who’d taken a step too far

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 23, 2017 6:12 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Firefighters saving kittens is nothing new but usually the little fur balls are stuck in a tree.

Well, not for a frisky little feline in Chapel Hill. It was rescued on Wednesday by the Chapel Hill Fire department after it fell into a storm drain at Sagebrook of Chapel Hill.

A person in the office at Sagebrook said a resident first heard the trapped kitten on Tuesday night but could not help it.

Orange County Animal Services received the original call and responded but could not extract the kitten. They called in the fire department for backup.

The kitten was stuck more 10 feet down, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

Quick thinking by the firefighters resulted in a solution. They attached the net from animal services to one of their longer firefighting poles and brought the kitten to safety.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

