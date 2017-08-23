The bill’s not in, but some are questioning the cost of defending Silent Sam

More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC Tempers flare and emotions run high during a rally and march calling for the removal of the Confederate statue known as 'Silent Sam' on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. Tempers flare and emotions run high during a rally and march calling for the removal of the Confederate statue known as 'Silent Sam' on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. Julia Wall, Ethan Hyman and Chuck LIddy newsobserver.com

Tempers flare and emotions run high during a rally and march calling for the removal of the Confederate statue known as 'Silent Sam' on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. Julia Wall, Ethan Hyman and Chuck LIddy newsobserver.com