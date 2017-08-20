The Old Well on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.
Orange County

One dead, 2 injured in ‘domestic incident’ at UNC campus housing

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 20, 2017 2:20 PM

CHAPEL HILL

UNC-Chapel Hill police are investigating a domestic incident which left one person dead and two more injured just before midnight Saturday.

The UNC Police Daily Crime Log described the incident as a murder and non-negligent manslaughter, and said it occured at 11:45 p.m. Saturday night. The slaying was reported to authorities at 12:12 a.m. Sunday.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Alert Carolina Emergency Notification System notified students, staff and faculty about the incident, saying it occured in a single-family residence at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Baity Hill Graduate & Family Housing complex, which is designed for full-time graduate or undergraduate students with families, according to its website.

The community is located at 1600 Baity Hill Drive near the Dean E. Smith Center between Skipper Bowles Drive and Mason Farm Road.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the university’s campus or community.

The two injured survivors were being treated Sunday and the extent of their injuries was not made available, according to the alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

