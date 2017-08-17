School’s out for hate symbols? Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Durham public schools ponder bans

Oppressive symbols will be on the agenda on Thursday night for the the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board meeting.
The meeting will take place at the Lincoln Center at 750 S. Merritt Mill Road at 7 p.m.
The board added an agenda item earlier on Thursday and will discuss adding the display of the Conferedate battle flag and the Nazi swastika to the list of prohibited behaviors under its harassment and bullying policy.
The Durham Public Schools are also meeting Thursday and will discuss a similar ban. It is looking to update the its dress code to prohibit the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols, swastikas and other such symbols.
The Orange County school board adopted a new student dress code Monday night that bans the Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and clothing and swastikas from all district schools.
The swift movement on these dress policies was prompted by the white nationalist riot that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday that left one person dead and multiple people injured.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews
