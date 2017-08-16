Richard Donnell Mangum was arrested by Chapel Hill police for trying to abduct two children from the Montessori Academy of Chapel Hill on Wednesday.
Richard Donnell Mangum was arrested by Chapel Hill police for trying to abduct two children from the Montessori Academy of Chapel Hill on Wednesday. Chapel Hill Police Department Submitted
Orange County

Police say man tried to pull kids over fence at Chapel Hill preschool

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 16, 2017 8:31 PM

CHAPEL HILL

A Chapel Hill man was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to pull two students over a fence at the Montessori Academy of Chapel Hill.

Richard Donnell Mangum, 48, was arrested by Chapel Hill police after they had received a phone call reporting a suspicious man walking around the preschool at 1510 E. Franklin St.

Police said the caller reported a man had walked to the fence and was threatening to physically harm students.

The man grabbed two students and tried to pull them over the fence, according to the report. Teachers intervened and stopped the incident. The man fled, but was stopped by officers who arrested him a short distance from the school.

Police charged Mangum with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats and two felony counts of child abduction. He is being held at the Orange County jail under $40,000 bail. His first appearance is Thursday.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

