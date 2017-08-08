Hillsborough teens charged with Carrboro robbery at gunpoint

Carrboro police have charged two teens after a robbery took place at about 10:05 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of Jones Ferry Road.
Two suspects described as a white and a black male robbed two juvenile victims at gunpoint, police reported. Responding officers were able to locate both suspects on Barnes Street, which is nearby, and positively identify both suspects.
Neither victim was physically harmed, police reported.
Police charged Caleb Hunter Riley, 17, of 408 Lake Shore Drive, Hillsborough, and Xzavier D’Andre Gibson, 18, of 558 N. Nash St. in Hillsborough.
Hunter was charged with two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping.
Gibson was charged with two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault by pointing gun, carrying a concealed handgun without a permit, and simple possession of a Schedule VI (marijuana). Police reported recovering a handgun from Gibson.
Both are being held at the Orange County Jail. Hunter is being held under a $60,000 secured bond, while Gibson is under a $40,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information about the case can call the Police Department at 919-918-7397.
Sean Jones: (703) 955-6969
