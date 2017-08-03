North Carolina is testing out different ways of paying teachers

Jessie Grinnell, an eighth grade English Language Arts teacher at Culbreth Middle School in Chapel Hill, helps a student with a lesson from S.E. Hinton's “The Outsiders,” while keeping an eye on the rest of the class on May 31, 2016. The state is funding a pilot program that changes the way teachers are paid in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system. Mark Schultz mschultz@newsobserver.com