Police investigating why child died in Orange County DSS custody

Police are investigating why a 3-year-old child died Monday morning while in Orange County Department of Social Services custody.
The state medical examiner’s office is working with Hillsborough police to determine a cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, Orange County officials said, and no additional information was available Tuesday.
“We extend our condolences to the family and all the individuals impacted by this unfortunate tragedy,” said Nancy Coston, Orange County Director of Social Services. “We are cooperating fully with the investigation. A full and thorough review of this incident will be undertaken, and the results will be released at the appropriate time.”
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
