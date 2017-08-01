New warden at Orange County prison

There is a new superintendent at Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough.
Larry Marion, 57, was promoted Tuesday. He’s been the assistant superintendent at Orange CC since 2011, and has been with the N.C. Department of Public Safety for 26 years. He also has served on the Prison Honor Guard unit.
Marion began his career as a correctional officer in 1991 at the former Polk Youth Correctional Institution in Raleigh before transferring to Umstead Correctional in 1992 and the Dan River Prison Work Farm in Caswell County in 2000.
Marion was promoted to correctional lieutenant and transferred to Wake Correctional Center in 2003. He was promoted to correctional captain and transferred to the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh in 2009.
Orange Correctional Center has a staff of 66 and houses roughly 200 male inmates in minimum custody. Most are involved in the Community Work Program.
