Daughter says mother battling flesh-eating bacteria, asks for prayers

A woman from Lumberton is being treated for a severe infection in her leg at UNC Hospitals, and her daughter has asked for prayers on Facebook.
The daughter says the woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach, multiple media outlets reported.
There is no flesh-eating bacteria. The condition is called necrotizing fasciitis and occurs when bacteria enter the body through a cut or burn. People with a weakened immune system can be at greater risk of developing this condition, which affects less than 20,000 people a year, according to the Mayo Clinic.
On Monday, the city of Myrtle Beach in a statement on Facebook said it could not confirm how the woman contracted the infection.
“The City of Myrtle Beach is aware of a Facebook post that claims bacterial issues along the Grand Strand,” the statement said. “We have had no reports and no direct contact about any such issues. The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident.”
The daughter wrote this on Facebook:
“All prayer warriors: Please remember my Mama ... in prayer. She was airlifted to Chapel Hill earlier today. She’s now in ICU, heavily sedated, and on a breathing machine. However, she is stable! She came in contact with a life threatening flesh eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach! Surgery is the only option until it is completely cut away from her long! With the hopes of it not spreading. She is in need of special prayer!”
The woman’s name was redacted at the request of the family.
The post has been shared more than 83,000 times.
The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton on Saturday and airlifted to UNC Hospitals, according to her granddaughter.
