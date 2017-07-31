How a suspicious car led to a meth bust in Mebane

Two people sleeping in a car on Friday morning were arrested by Orange County sheriff’s deputies and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Richard Trevon Hill, 27, of Shady Rest Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia, and Kelly Nicole Long, 35, of Allensville Road in Roxboro were arrested and charged. They were asleep inside a rental car that was in the parking lot of Mebane Lumber Company. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. They made a probable-cause search of the car and seized more than 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a hand-rolled cigarette that contained suspected marijuana.
The pair was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession and transport, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, posspiring to traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute Schedule II controlled substance, possessing less than half an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Orange County sheriff’s spokesman Chan McDade.
Both were held on $500,000 bail in the Orange County Detention Center.
Comments