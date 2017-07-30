Who has been chosen to lead your child’s school this year? Chapel Hill-Carrboro parents need to know

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education has approved several administrative appointments including new principals at five of its schools.
Here are the new appointments:
Beverly Rudolph
Rudolph was named principal of Carrboro High School. Rudolph has been the principal at Culbreth Middle since 2011. Prior to that, she served as assistant principal at East Chapel Hill High from 2007-2011. She also taught English/Language Arts in Edgecombe, Buncombe and Cabarrus County Schools. Rudolph earned her Bachelor of Arts from the UNC-Asheville, a Master of School Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill and is currently pursuing a doctorate in school administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.
Drew Ware
Ware was named principal of Phillips Middle School. Ware has been the principal of Estes Hills Elementary since 2013. Before that, he served as a principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher in the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). Ware earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of School Administration from the UNC-Chapel Hill. He is currently working toward a doctorate of Educational Leadership.
Arrica DuBose
DuBose was named principal of Seawell Elementary School. She has been the principal of Creekside Elementary in Durham Public Schools since 2012. She has also served as a school improvement specialist for Title 1 schools, parent involvement district coordinator, summer school administrator and teacher for DPS. She also spent five years as an assistant principal in the WCPSS. DuBose earned a Bachelor of Science from Winston-Salem State University, a Master of Education from the UNC-Chapel Hill and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from East Carolina University.
Pamela McCann
McCann was named principal of Estes Hills Elementary. She is currently the assistant principal of the same school, having arrived in 2016 from Durham Public Schools. In Durham, McCann served as an assistant principal at both Creekside Elementary School and Githens Middle School. Additionally, she worked as an academic coach and classroom teacher, with experience in Social Studies, Language Arts and Behavior Intervention. Her teaching career included time in CHCC, DPS and Orange County Public Schools (Florida). McCann completed her Bachelor of Arts and her Master of School Administration at N.C. Central University.
Monica Bintz
Bintz was named principal of Culbreth Middle School. She is currently assistant principal of Phillips Middle, where she has worked since 2015. Prior to that, Bintz worked as a principal intern and teacher in Durham Public Schools, and as a Language Arts teacher in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her experience also includes serving as a teacher and dean of students in Brooklyn, New York and as a teacher and basketball coach in Washington, D.C. Bintz completed a Master of School Administration from the UNC- Chapel Hill, a Master of Education from the City University of New York, Hunter College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Mary Washington.
Additional appointments
The Board also approved the appointment of Tiffany Cheshire as assistant principal at Phillips Middle, Michael Brown as assistant principal of Morris Grove Elementary School and Tomeka Ward- Satterfield as assistant principal at Carrboro High School.
Other staff changes include the appointment of Elaine Watson-Grant, currently the school district’s coordinator of dual language and world language, to director of elementary education.
Also, David Bouldin, currently of Chatham County Schools, has been named exceptional children’s compliance and educational programs coordinator.
