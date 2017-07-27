To bee or not to bee. Hillsborough abuzz over honey of a new ‘hotel’ design

The winning design has been selected for Hillsborough’s first “bee hotel.”
The Hillsborough Tree Board, Hillsborough Tourism Development Authority and Orange County Arts Commission are partnering on a project to create a home for pollinators in Gold Park, and they put out a public call for design submissions in June.
A selection committee recently chose a design submitted by Chapel Hill landscape designer and builder David Hinkle, and the town will begin working with him soon on a schedule for construction.
The project will be unveiled near the pollinator garden in Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road, in October. Citizens will be able to learn how to make their own pollinator habitats during workshops held in conjunction with the unveiling.
Hinkle has been a woodcarver for many years, and his design features several carved elements, including cedar log corner posts with bee carvings. In addition to cedar and bamboo, the design makes use of recycled and salvaged materials where possible.
In 2016, Hillsborough became the 35th city to be named a “Bee City USA.” With that title comes a commitment to building healthy habitats for pollinators and raising awareness of the benefits of pollinators in the community.
The bee hotel project spotlights the 500 species of bees native to North Carolina, many of which live solitary lives and seek a safe, tunnel-like dwelling to lay eggs and care for their young.
For more information contact Public Space Manager Stephanie Trueblood by email or at 919-296-9481.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments