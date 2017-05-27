New field hockey stadium at UNC clears hurdle with trustees

Plans for a new field hockey stadium at UNC-Chapel Hill have cleared another milestone, with trustees signing off on the design of the $14.2 million replacement for the existing one.
The new stadium will seat 950 and go in across Ridge Road from the Rams Head center and parking deck, on what’s now Ehringhaus Field, said Anna Wu, associate vice chancellor for facilities services.
Wu said architects have simplifed some elements of the design to keep the project within budget, but it will still include an artificial-turf field, a headquarters for the women’s field hockey team, the stands and a press box.
For now, the stadium’s spectator seating will be fully open air, but one trustee asked Wu to see to it UNC retains the option to add a roof over the stands.
“I want to make sure if we raise a ton more money, it’s doable,” said Julia Grumbles, a member of the trustees’ finance committee.
The field hockey stadium is another piece of the musical-chairs renovation UNC is launching of its South Campus athletic facilities.
A same-site replacement for Fetzer Field, home to UNC’s soccer and lacrosse teams, is the effort’s centerpiece. But it also includes a new, indoor-outdoor football practice complex that’s displacing the field hockey team’s current home, Francis E. Henry Stadium. Those projects by themselves are costing another $55 million.
Ehringhaus Field, now a grassy meadow, is used mostly for intramurals and club sports. Officials had to work out a field-sharing deal with the campus-rec office before the new field hockey stadium could go forward.
Donations from the Ram’s Club are covering the cost of the project, Wu said.
The design of the field hockey stadium cleared the trustees’ finance committee without objection on Wednesday and was later ratified by the full board.
