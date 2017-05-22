Orange County

May 22, 2017 8:50 PM

Victim wounded in Chapel Hill apartment shooting

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

Chapel Hill

According to a CHPD report, police were called to the scene of the shooting at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday and found one person with a gunshot wound. CHPD said the victim was transported to the UNC Hospitals Emergency Department for treatment, but did not release the victim’s name or condition.

Police offered no further details except that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting was asked to call 911 immediately. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655

