May 22, 2017 2:10 PM

Hillsborough offices close for holiday

Town of Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH

Town of Hillsborough offices will be closed Monday, May 29, to observe Memorial Day.

Garbage collection — Citizens whose garbage is normally picked up on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, May 30.

Brush collection — Brush collection will follow the same schedule as garbage collection.

Recycling — Orange County waste and recycling centers will be closed Monday, May 29. Contact the Orange County Solid Waste Management Department for more information.

Landfill — The Orange County landfill will be closed Monday, May 29. Contact the Orange County Solid Waste Management Department for more information.

Rollout carts — Rollout recycling and garbage carts may be placed by the street as early as 4 p.m. the day before collection. They should be removed from streetside by 6 a.m. the day after collection.

For more information, view the town’s full curbside collections calendar online or call 919-296-9470 for a copy.

