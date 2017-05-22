Jury finds Durham man guilty of manslaughter in Chapel Hill death

An Orange County jury found a Durham man guilty of voluntary manslaughter Monday in the 2014 shooting death of another man at a Chapel Hill home.
The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the verdict against Bartholomew Scott, 38, of Durham in the death of Lew Hahn “Ron” Hood, 33, of Chapel Hill.
The jury found Scott not guilty on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Jurors had to find Scott acted with malice, premeditation and deliberation to convict him of first-degree murder.
Superior Court Judge A. Graham Shirley is expected to sentence Scott shortly.
Scott’s co-defendant Brandon Shamar Townsend, 24, of Durham, still is awaiting trial on the same charges. He remains in the Orange County Jail.
Attorneys for both sides agreed that Scott fatally shot Hood at 102 S. Christopher Road on May 30, 2014.
The only question for the jury is whether Scott acted because Hood was armed and intent on causing trouble, or because Scott conspired with his co-defendant to lay in wait and kill Hood.
Prosecutors claimed that Scott shot Hood to end a longstanding conflict between Hood and the home’s owner Scott Campbell. Scott called and sent text messages to Townsend asking him to help ambush Hood, they said, but the plan was complicated when Hood showed up with a fourth man, Gabriel Riggins.
Riggins told police he fled when the shooting started. Scott called 911 to report the shooting. Police found Scott at the scene, and Hood’s body in the driveway, about 30 feet from the house, with multiple wounds from a shotgun and a 9mm handgun. The fatal wound was to the head from the shotgun, prosecutors said.
Scott’s attorney, Kellie Mannette, had argued that Hood brought both guns to the house that day. Scott grabbed the shotgun – which Hood had put on the kitchen counter – to defend himself from Hood, who had the handgun, she said. Police found casings at the scene but did not find the weapons.
Scott gave police conflicting information, because he was terrified and nervous, Mannette said. His text messages – before and after the shooting – were taken out of context, she said.
