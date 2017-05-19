60-year-old Orange County bridge to be replaced beginning May 24

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will replace the existing Atkins Road bridge that crosses Frank Creek, closing the roadway between N.C. 49 and Corbett Ridge Road in Orange County.
The road will close for work at 7 a.m. beginning Wednesday, May 24. Traffic will be able to travel on the new bridge by Wednesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting.
Northbound and southbound traffic will use N.C. 49, Corbett Ridge Road and Atkins Road in opposite directions to detour around the closure.
This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.
“The wooded substructure and guardrails of the 60-year-old bridge does not meet modern design standards,” said Division 7 Assistant Resident Engineer Stephen Robinson.
The bridge will be replaced with a double-barrel culvert, which will last longer than the current design.
Comments