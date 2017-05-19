Hillsborough reports progress on Church Street access project

The Town of Hillsborough on Friday said downtown Churton Street access improvements have shown significant progress because of improved weather conditions recently.
The town said soil is in place and compacted for the bus pull-off area in front of the Orange County Courthouse. The contractor will continue working in the vicinity in the coming weeks.
Next week’s work will include relocating several utilities, modifying an existing catch basin and installing a new stormwater pipe. Once this work is complete, asphalt will be laid in the bus pull-off area.
Construction crews will continue to use flaggers and lane shifts as they work on the edge of the right-of-way. During weekdays, lane shifts and lane closings are limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate rush-hour traffic.
Residents are reminded to observe safety signs and to stay clear of construction areas. Also, downtown businesses are open and access to them is being maintained.
While the access improvement project is underway, PSNC Energy is making improvements to its natural gas infrastructure near the Churton Street bridge. The company will return to complete that work the weekend of June 10-11, weather permitting.
The Churton Street Access Improvements Project is a partnership between the town and the N.C. Department of Transportation, with much of the funding coming from state and federal sources. The project corridor is within the right-of-way for Churton Street, which is maintained by the state.
