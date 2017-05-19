UNC Hospitals applies to state for 41 new acute care beds

UNC Hospitals has filed two certificate of need applications with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to add nine acute care beds on its Chapel Hill campus and 32 acute care beds on its Hillsborough campus for a total of 41 additional acute care beds.
The 2017 State Medical Facilities Plan identified a need for 41 additional acute care beds in Orange County.
The Chapel Hill project is expected to cost $9.7 million and be complete in July 2020. The Hillsborough project is expected to cost $160,000 and be complete in October 2020.
A public hearing for the UNC Hospitals project will be held on June 19 at 11 a.m. in Conference Room 26, Edgerton Building, Dorothea Dix Campus, 809 Ruggles Drive, Raleigh.
Anyone may file written comments concerning this proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section, Division of Health Service Registration, 2704 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699-2704 or emailed to dhsr.con.comments@dhhs.nc.gov no later than 5:30 p.m. May 31.
