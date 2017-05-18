Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announces re-election bid

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle on Thursday announced she will seek a third term in November.
Lavelle was first elected mayor in 2013 after serving six years on Carrboro’s Board of Aldermen.
“It is a privilege to serve as the mayor of Carrboro, the town I consider the most progressive in North Carolina,” Lavelle said in an email. “I am fortunate to be able to work with elected colleagues – not only on our board but on our neighboring jurisdictions – and residents of our community who share my progressive values.”
Lavelle cited Carrboro accomplishments that took place during her second term.
“Last year, we approved the South Green project, a thoughtful, commercial development that will greatly improve the aesthetics of one of the entrances to our town, and will also add to our tax base,” Lavelle said. “Another exciting project is our soon-to-be-built southwest library. This is something our residents have been actively pursuing for years.
“We are also working to expand commercial opportunities on Highway 54, and are looking at an affordable commercial concept on Old 86 for our businesses that need more space, but want to stay in Carrboro.”
Lavelle said she has also worked to increase sales revenue for businesses. She said she recently returned to a position on the Orange County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, where she helps strategize ways to bring events and travelers to Carrboro.
As an example, she cited the North American Travel Journalists Association, which held its 2017 annual meeting in Orange County “despite initial hesitation over HB2.”
Her statement said she met personally with the NATJA executive director to urge the group to hold its annual meeting in Orange County, which included sessions in Carrboro.
An associate professor at the N.C. Central University School of Law in Durham, Lavelle has lived in the Triangle area for 34 years. She and her wife, Alicia Stemper, live in the Fox Meadow neighborhood and have two young adult children, her statement said.
Filing for the November elections begins July 7.
In addition to the mayor, four of the six aldermen seats will be up for grabs.
The terms of Jacquie Gist, Randee Haven-O’Donnell and Sammy Slade expire at the end of the year. Michelle Johnson is stepping down at the end of May with two years left on her term. The board can either replace her or wait to fill the seat in the November election.
