Chapel Hill police charge indecent exposure suspect

The Chapel Hill Police Department announced Thursday that is has arrested a Fayetteville man charged in two recent indecent exposures cases here.
On April 30, Ryan Markius Darrell Person of Fayetteville allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot at 201 S. Estes Drive. On May 8, he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot at 1800 E. Franklin St.
Person has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.
Person turned himself in at the Chapel Hill Police Department and was being held Thursday at the Orange County jail in Hillsborough in lieu of $13,000 bond.
