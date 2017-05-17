Pittsboro driver cited after striking pedestrians in Chapel Hill

A Pittsboro driver was cited Tuesday afternoon after he struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk at Shortbread Lofts on West Rosemary Street, according to police.
Chad Vernon Clark, 40, of 74 W. Cornwallis St. in Pittsboro was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Chapel Hill Police Lt. J. Britt said in a news release.
Clark was driving about 20 mph in the 25 mph zone when he “looked down at something that had fallen inside his vehicle,” a report stated. Clark’s Ford work truck, owned by Triangle Electrical Services, struck two UNC students in the crosswalk at 333 W. Rosemary St. around 3:27 p.m.
The female victims, ages 18 and 21, suffered serious injuries, police reported. A caller to 911 said one woman was bleeding from the head. The other woman was conscious but lying on the ground, the caller said.
The women, who live at Shortbread Lofts, were taken to UNC Hospitals. An update on their conditions was not available Wednesday.
Police estimated the damage to the work truck at roughly $1,500.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments