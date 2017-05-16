Pedestrians injured in Chapel Hill wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle hit two pedestrians in Chapel Hill Tuesday afternoon.
The Chapel Hill Police responded at 3:27 p.m. May 16 at the crosswalk in front of Shortbread Lofts, 333 W. Rosemary St. to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle striking two pedestrians. The pedestrians, whose names are currently being withheld, were transported to UNC Hospitals emergency room with serious injuries related to the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was cited with failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. No other information is available at this time.
Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson
Comments