Residents press Chapel Hill to spend more on affordable housing

Several community members joined the call Tuesday for the town to put more money into affordable housing next year.
The proposed $106.8 million budget includes $5.2 million for affordable housing and the town’s public housing department, which manages 336 apartments in 13 neighborhoods.
The town’s Penny for Housing program has helped many Northside families, resident Yvonne Cleveland said. The town also works with UNC and other partners through the Northside Neighborhood Initiative, which has repaired or rehabilitated dozens of homes and invested in 18 properties, resident Kathy Atwater said.
“The changes I see now are on the positive end,” Atwater noted. “We see more families coming into the neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that my niece is now a homeowner of a Habitat home on Craig Street, and so many other families that used to live in Northside have moved back to Northside because of the afffordable housing that’s been provided.”
Cleveland gave the Town Council 66 signed petitions supporting a nickel on the tax rate for housing. A penny on the tax rate – now 50.8 cents per $100 in value – generates roughly $700,000.
“I was in the situation where I was struggling with paying rent and trying to put food on table for my family,” Cleveland said, “and I was blessed and fortunate enough to obtain my house through Habitat for Humanity, which made my house affordable and which made life so much easier for me.”
“But I’ve also seen so many people struggling today,” she added. “I have friends and (know) people in their 20s and 30s who are trying their best to work and find affordable housing.”
The town could add the money over the next two to three years, said Robert Dowling, executive director of the nonprofit Community Home Trust and a member of the Orange County Affordable Housing Coalition. He and others listed previous housing accomplishments and noted opportunities now and in the future.
At least two-thirds of the 420 units planned over the next five years will be in Chapel Hill, said Maggie West, co-director of the Community Empowerment Fund. Projects already in the pipeline will need at least $3 million in subsidies over the next two fiscal years, she added.
That does not include unexpected opportunities, for which the Housing Advisory Board has urged the town to set aside money, member Jared Brown-Rabinowitz said.
“Affordable housing is an expensive endeavor, and because of the way that the real estate market operates, you need large amounts of funds on hand so that you’re ready ... when the opportunity to build a large, low-income, affordable housing project presents itself,” he said.
Their pleas fell on a receptive audience; council members pressed Town Manager Roger Stancil earlier this month to find more money for affordable housing. The town has long sought solutions to the declining stock of affordable housing, but Stancil noted federal budget talks are adding to the pressure.
President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would slash money provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs. That money represents a significant investment in the town’s housing programs, Stancil said.
What’s next
The Chapel Hill Town Council will hold a work session Wednesday, May 16, to talk about the budget and any potential changes. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Southern Human Services Center, located at 2501 Homestead Road.
The budget
The proposed $106.8 million budget continues existing town services, spends more on stormwater improvements and sets an increased Chapel Hill Transit budget of $22.9 million. The budget is balanced with $2.7 million from the fund balance – used to manage cash flow and pay for unforeseen expenses.
The town’s tax rate now is 50.8 cents per $100 in property value, making the tax bill $1,524 on a property valued at $300,000.
The budget increases the stormwater fee charged to all property owners, making it $32.15 for every 1,000 square feet of impervious surfaces, such as driveways and roofs.
The council could vote on the budget June 12.
