Carolina Square construction will block lane of Franklin Street

Construction at the Carolina Square project downtown will close a lane of traffic on West Franklin Street through Friday, May 26.
Contractors expect the work to close a lane of eastbound traffic between Church and South Columbia streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The $120 million project is nearing completion ahead of a July 15 opening date for a 21,000-square-foot Target store. The retail anchor will comprise some of the 201,000 square feet of retail and office space.
The project also includes 246 apartments, most of which have been leased. It replaces the former University Square development with two five-story buildings and one 11-story building.
