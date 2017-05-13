Hodding Carter III to moderate fact vs. fiction gathering of Orange Literacy

Orange Literacy will explore news literacy with a wide-ranging group of experts including Hodding Carter III at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at The Friday Center in Chapel Hill at its 10th annual “Writers for Readers: The Quest for News Literacy” forum.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Organizers invite the public — along with a panel of local and national journalists — to talk about separating fiction from fact.
“Falsehoods disguised as facts have always been with us,” said Carter, the panel’s moderator. “But the advent of social media channels, with literally anyone able to share information, fact or fiction, in real-time, and to a worldwide audience — good journalism has never been more important than it is today.”
Carter’s journalism and communications credentials include reporting and editing for a newspaper, becoming the face of the U.S. State Department during the Iran hostage crisis, reporting for PBS Frontline and running the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. His many accolades include four Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow Award for broadcast journalism.
Panelists include media and journalism experts: Leoneda Inge, Race and Southern Culture Reporter for WUNC; Jason Zengerle, political correspondent for GQ and a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine; and Carol Wolf, visiting lecturer at UNC School of Media and Journalism.
Individual tickets for the event are $50 and sponsorship options start at $500. Both tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at bit.ly/2pygLmG online.
All proceeds from Writers for Readers benefit Orange Literacy, a 501c(3) non-profit providing free, individualized tutoring for adults living or working in Orange and Alamance Counties who would like to improve their reading, writing, basic math and English language skills.
For more information about Orange Literacy or Writers for Readers please visit http://orangeliteracy.org/ or call 919-914-6153.
