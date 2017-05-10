Orange County

May 10, 2017 4:37 PM

Road work closing South Road on UNC campus through the summer

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

Utility repairs will shut down a major traffic artery through the center of UNC’s campus this summer.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing South Road to through traffic on May 15 between Raleigh Street and Stadium Drive. The road could reopen Aug. 4, depending on the weather, NCDOT officials said.

The work will force drivers to bypass the area using Stadium Drive and Ridge Road. The road will be closed between UNC’s Student Center and Fetzer Gym. Drivers can find a detour map at unc.live/2pybN9p.

Chapel Hill Transit buses also will take alternate routes around campus. You can find detour maps for the A, CCX, DX, FCX, FG, G, S, U and V bus routes at bit.ly/2r3hiPy.

Signs will route pedestrians around the work zone, UNC officials said.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

