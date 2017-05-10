Hillsborough police open registration for free youth basketball camp

The Hillsborough Police Department is signing up participants for its 2017 Basketball Camp. The free camp for youths ages 9 to 16 years old will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19-23 in the gymnasium at C.W. Stanford Middle School, 308 Orange High School Road.
Sales of the Police Department’s #HillsboroughRocks t-shirts have funded the t-shirts and pizza party that campers will receive.
Participants will need to have transportation to and from the camp and will need to wear proper gym attire. They also will need to bring lunch and snacks Monday-Thursday of the camp.
Applications are available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Hillsborough Police Department Substation, 501 Rainey Ave. Registration ends June 16, and the camp will be limited to 50 participants.
For more information, contact Sgt. Buddy Parker at 919-296-9542 or Senior Cpl. Tereasa King at 919-296-9543.
Comments