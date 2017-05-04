Orange County

May 04, 2017 11:31 AM

State confirms 7 students with mumps in Orange, Wake and Watauga

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@newsobserver.com

HILLSBOROUGH

A state epidemiologist confirmed Thursday that seven elementary and college students in Orange, Wake and Watauga counties are among those with confirmed cases of the mumps.

The cases were reported in April. The announcement comes on the heels of a report earlier this week that a UNC-Chapel Hill student was being tested for a probably case of the mumps. It’s unclear if the UNC student is Orange County’s only case.

Now is a good time to make sure your vaccines are up to date, said officials with the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

“The most effective way to prevent mumps is to get vaccinated,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said. “Anyone who thinks they might have mumps should contact their physician and have appropriate laboratory testing.”

While vaccination programs have made the once-common, infectious childhood disease more rare, incidences still occur, experts said. However, the infection rate and the risk for complications is higher for those who have not been vaccinated.

Someone infected with mumps may not know for two weeks to nearly a month after contracting it.

The disease causes swelling in the salivary glands, and in mens and boys, inflammation of the testicles. Those infected or suspected of having mumps should stay home and limit contact with others for five days after the salivary glands swell or until mumps is ruled out.

Good hygiene can reduce the risk of spreading mumps, experts say. That’s includes frequent hand washing with soap and water, covering your mouth when coughing and not sharing cups or food utensils.

More information about mumps can be found online at the N.C. Division of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project

Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project 0:59

Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project
Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit plan still on track 0:38

Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit plan still on track
Elementary students take over NC senator’s office to push for more school funding 1:24

Elementary students take over NC senator’s office to push for more school funding

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos