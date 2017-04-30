New monument honors Chapel Hill’s Freedom Fighters, civil-rights history

Hundreds of people attended the 2017 Northside Festival celebrating the past, present and future of Chapel Hill’s historic Northside neighborhoods.
The new Freedom Fighters Gateway outside St. Joseph C.M.E. Church at West Rosemary and Roberson streets was officially unveiled during Saturday’s festival. The Chatham stone monument features eight granite slabs with impressed photographs by Jim Wallace and Al Amon of civil rights protests and quotations from oral history interviews.
“The gateway offers what one local, civil rights leader called ‘a beautiful glimpse’ into the Freedom Movement,” the Northside neighborhoods’ Marian Cheek Jackson Center says.
“It is meant to let people know – loud and clear – that they have entered a unique community of people who have struggled for freedom their whole lives and to inspire similar determination,” the center says. “As lifetime Northside resident Clementine Self said: ‘The battle is not over. We have not yet overcome.’”
