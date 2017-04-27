Public Safety: Man fondled woman in UNC library

UNC Public Safety is investigating a report of a man fondling a woman in UNC’s Davis Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
According to an Alert Carolina message sent at 3:30 p.m., the suspect was described as a man in his mid-40’s, about 5 feet, eight inches in height and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman-style hat, a short-sleeved tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants, a gold watch and carrying a green backpack.
Authorities are requesting anyone with information concerning the identity or whereabouts of this individual, to call 911.
Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson
Comments