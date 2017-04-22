UNC-Chapel Hill welcomes first planting at new Edible Campus hub garden

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt joined the North Carolina Botanical Garden, Edible Campus student coordinator Laura Mindlin and Carolina student and community volunteers for the very first planting at the newly-completed Edible Campus hub garden Saturday.
Edible Campus is a student-initiated project that promotes edible landscaping at Carolina, allowing the campus community to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables from edible gardens throughout campus.
The hub garden is located behind Davis Library, but Edible Campus also sponsors numerous edible plantings across campus.
Folt helped plant a fig tree in the new hub garden as part of the planting day. The Edible Campus will celebrate its first harvest this fall.
