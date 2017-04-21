Eno cleaning event part of West Fest 2017

The public is invited to learn about stormwater and help clean the Eno River in two events offered at Gold Park by the Hillsborough Stormwater and Environmental Services Division Saturday, April 29.
From 10 a.m. to noon volunteers will remove trash and litter from and along the Eno River as part of West Fest 2017, a three-day block party along South Nash Street that showcases local musicians.
Volunteers for the river cleanup will gather in the grassed area west of the restrooms, located near the parking lot. No advance registration is needed, but volunteers will be required to sign a release form.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, and only adults over 21 may enter the river. Town staff will advise volunteers on safety at the beginning of the cleanup.
Want to help? You’re encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and clothes that can get wet and dirty. Please also bring water and sun protection. The Stormwater and Environmental Services Division will provide gloves and bags for the cleanup. Collected trash and debris will be removed by the Hillsborough Public Works Department.
For more information about West Fest, check the Visit Hillsborough NC website.
From 1 to 2 p.m. The public is invited to learn about Gold Park’s stormwater control measures and how they function to remove pollutants from stormwater runoff. The tour will be led by Stormwater and Environmental Services Manager Terry Hackett. Participants will gather adjacent to the main pavilion near the parking lot. Attendees of this year’s Hillsborough Citizens Academy will be participating as a final way to learn about the town’s operations.
Gold Park is located at 415 Dimmocks Mill Road. For additional information about the stormwater events, call 919-732-1270, ext. 77 before Monday, April 24 or 919-296-9621 beginning Monday when Town Hall phone numbers will change.
Comments