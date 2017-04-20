Orange County

April 20, 2017 9:07 AM

Orange County deputies looking for 3 men in armed home invasion

By Tammy Grubb

CHAPEL HILL

Orange County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for three men who invaded a home and assaulted two people Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told deputies responding to the home on Lady Di Drive, off Sesame Road, that three suspects armed with handguns entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victims and may have fled through the woods.

The first suspect is described as a 6-foot-1-inch tall, 220-pound man with an average build and no facial hair. He was wearing a gray-colored hoodie, witnesses reported.

The second suspect is also a 6-foot-1-inch tall man, with a stocky build and wearing a dark-colored hoodie. Witnesses did not provide a description for the third suspect, deputies reported.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men responsible. Anyone with information about the crime can to contact Orange County Sheriff's Investigator J. Nazworth at 919-245-2925.

