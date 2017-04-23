Annual Community Dinner set April 30 in Carrboro

The 20th annual Community Dinner will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at the McDougle Schools Cafetorium, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Carrboro.
This event is a celebration of Orange County’s cultural diversity through food and entertainment. Each Community Dinner has been large, serving close to 13,000 people over the first 19 years.
Sponsors include the Orange County Department of Housing, Human Rights and Community Development, the Towns of Carrboro and Chapel Hill, WCHL Radio, Orange County Public Libraries, UNC Health Care, UNC Family Medicine and more.
Tickets are $8 per adult and $3 for children 10 and under. Visit communitydinner.org for ticket purchase locations or purchase them at Mama Dip’s Kitchen, 408 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill.
Tickets for families in need have been underwritten by generous donors.
For more information, email or call Nerys Levy at neryslevy@mindspring.com or call 919-932-1533.
