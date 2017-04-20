Solar-powered greenhouse to open at UNC garden

UNC-Chapel Hill officials will help kick off the opening of a new greenhouse at the Carolina Campus Community Garden at 2:15 p.m. Friday, April 21 with a ribbon cutting at the garden at the end of Wilson Street off Cameron Avenue.
UNC Provost Jim Dean will join volunteers, staff and supporters of the garden to celebrate the opening of the fully solar-powered structure that will support the garden’s efforts to provide free, fresh fruits and vegetables to UNC’s lower-wage workers year-round.
The greenhouse will also support a greater quantity and variety of produce, including indigenous vegetables from low-wage workers’ homelands and will make it possible to distribute seedlings to workers so they can grow gardens of their own.
Other officials on hand will be UNC Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Enterprises Brad Ives, Food for All co-chair Alice Ammerman and CCCG coordinator Claire Lorch.
