Orange County

April 19, 2017 6:30 AM

First planting set at UNC’s Edible Campus garden

UNC Office of Communications

Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will join the N.C. Botanical Garden for the first planting at the newly completed Edible Campus hub garden behind Davis Library between Raleigh Street and Lenoir Drive Saturday, April 22 at 2:15 p.m.

Edible Campus is a student-initiated project that promotes edible landscaping at Carolina, allowing the campus community to harvest fresh fruits and vegetables from edible gardens throughout campus.

The event will include a planting and remarks by Chancellor Carol Folt and Edible Campus student coordinator Laura Mindlin.

