Orange County men arrested in White Cross, Hillsborough break-ins

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with a string of home break-ins near Hillsborough and in southwestern Orange County.
The break-ins were reported at homes in the White Cross community west of Carrboro and near Hillsborough, sheriff’s officials reported in a news release. Deputies recovered some of the stolen items from different locations in Durham and placed them into evidence at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Stanley William Washburn, 27, and Kyle Edward Dobson, 30, were charged April 13 with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of injury to real property, the release stated. Washburn also was charged with a felony probation violation, records show.
Bruce Duane Faulkner, 31, was charged with one count of breaking and entering, one count of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of injury to real property.
Washburn is being in the Orange County Jail under a $65,000 secured bond, and Dobson is being held under a $55,000 secured bond, officials reported. Faulkner was released from the jail after posting a $5,000 bail, reports show.
All three men were scheduled to appear Wednesday in an Orange County courtroom.
Anyone with information about the crimes can contact Investigator J. Ray of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2975.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments