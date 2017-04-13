Hillsborough water customers may notice change in pressure

Some customers of the Town of Hillsborough water system may notice a change in water pressure due to infrastructure improvements.
Customers in the Meadowlands business park and Forest Ridge subdivision will be shifted from the town’s central pressure zone to its southern zone due to recently constructed water line improvements. Water pressure for these customers will increase by a maximum of 40 pounds per square inch. Customers with a pressure-reducing valve may see a lesser increase. These valves are common in recently built houses.
Customers will be moved in stages, with the first changes happening Monday, April 17 and all customers being moved by the end of the week. The changes will begin on Executive Court then move to Meadowlands Drive, Corporate Drive and into the Forest Ridge subdivision.
Comments