UNC fraternity, students added to lawsuit in wrong-way DWI crash

An Orange County judge allowed 15 more defendants, including a UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity, to be added recently to civil lawsuits filed in a wrong-way, triple-fatal DWI crash in 2015.
Former UNC student Chandler Kania, of Asheboro, was sentenced in October to 16 years in prison for three counts of involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor reckless driving and driving while impaired in the July 19, 2015, drunk-driving crash. Kania was 19 and a UNC sophomore at the time of the crash.
Three people – Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris King and King’s 6-year-old granddaughter, Jahnice Beard – were killed when Kania hit their car after driving the wrong way on Interstate 85/40 west of Hillsborough. King’s daughter Jahniaha King, who is now 11, was seriously injured in the crash.
Civil lawsuits were filed in 2015 against Kania, his parents, and two bars, La Residence and He’s Not Here, accused of selling Kania alcohol before the crash. Court testimony also showed that Kania drank alcohol at an off-campus party and was smoking marijuana hours before the crash.
Kania’s parents and He’s Not Here have settled their lawsuits, which were sealed by court order until the remaining cases are resolved or a Superior Court judge orders them unsealed, according to court documents.
A separate amount of $105,893 awarded to McGee's youngest child has been paid to the Orange County Clerk of Court's office and will be placed in a trust or held until the child becomes an adult, documents show.
Attorneys representing the victims’ families added UNC’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter to the lawsuits this week, along with members of the fraternity’s board of directors, and Kania’s friends who are accused of furnishing him with alcohol and marijuana. Kania was a member of the fraternity.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Carl Fox granted motions March 29 to amend the lawsuits, which claim the fraternity furnished its underage members, including Kania, with driver’s licenses belonging to older members so they could drink while underage; that Kania smoked marijuana before the wreck at the fraternity house in front of the fraternity president; and that the fraternity regularly permitted underage drinking and drug use, according to a news release.
“This senseless tragedy was the result of the acts of many people coming together to help an underage person use drugs and alcohol,” said attorney David Kirby, of the Raleigh law firm of Edwards Kirby, which represents the McGee estate. “We need to send a strong message that we can’t turn a blind eye to this sort of behavior. The consequences for our community are too severe.”
The McGee family is represented by the Raleigh law firms of Edwards Kirby and Oxendine Barnes & Associates; the King family is represented by Charlotte law firm Phillips & McCrea; and the Beard Estate is represented by Charles G. Monnett III and Associates in Charlotte and Maginnis Law in Raleigh.
