Overhaul of downtown Hillsborough infrastructure to begin Monday, April 17

An overhaul of Hillsborough’s downtown infrastructure is set to begin Monday, April 17.
Construction is expected to last 8-10 months. During construction there will be noise and congestion. Vehicle access will be limited at times and traffic will be affected. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution and observe safety signs in construction areas.
Businesses will remain open during construction, and access will be maintained. On-street parking will be available outside construction areas, and additional parking will be available in the town’s West King Street and Mayo Park parking lots and in Orange County's Eno River Parking Deck, accessed from Margaret Lane or Nash and Kollock Street. For additional parking information, see the parking information page on the town’s website.
“When completed, this project will significantly add to the safety, accessibility and attractiveness of our historic downtown,” Mayor Tom Stevens said. “Our future streetscape will be wonderful, but let me remind people it’s also the presence of so many excellent local restaurants and shops that give this town a unique character. So, while we’re working on street and sidewalk improvements, I encourage people to put up with the extra hassle to keep supporting our local businesses.”
The town will work with the contractor and the N.C. Department of Transportation to reduce inconveniences as much as possible. The town will deliver frequent construction updates through the project’s page on the town’s website, and an email distribution list has been set up for business and property owners in downtown Hillsborough.
The current phase of the Churton Street Access Improvements Project includes:
▪ Building a bus stop and extending the sidewalk near the Orange County Courthouse.
▪ Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at the intersection of Churton Street with Margaret Lane and King and Tryon streets.
▪ Building a bus stop near the police station.
▪ Removing on-street parking and widening sidewalks on portions of the west side of Churton Street north and south of West King Street.
▪ Narrowing the travel lane and extending the curb line on portions of the west side of South Churton Street north and south of West Margaret Lane.
▪ Building an ADA-compliant, two-tier sidewalk with handrail and ramp on the southwest corner of South Churton and West King streets.
▪ Adding audible crossing signals at the intersection of Churton and King streets.
▪ Planting street trees along East Tryon Street.
▪ Adding street trees to new sidewalk areas.
The project is a partnership between the town and NCDOT, with much of the funding coming from state and federal sources. The project corridor is within the right-of-way for Churton Street, which is maintained by the state. The town will provide project management, reporting to NCDOT.
For more information or to be added to the email distribution list, call Stephanie Trueblood at 919-732-1270, ext. 74.
