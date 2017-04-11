Fundraising brunch set at Hillsborough’s Historic Moorefields May 7

Tickets are available for Hillsborough’s annual spring Gala Brunch at Historic Moorefields on Sunday, May 7 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event includes a Buffet Brunch on the lawn catered by LaPlace Restaurant of Hillsborough, Champagne, Wine and Spirits, Live Music by JazzTones and House Tours, Grounds Tours & Classic Lawn Games.
Tickets are $60 per person. Send your check payable to Friends of Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278 or order online at www.moorefields.org by April 30. Call 919-732-4941 for more information.
Proceeds benefit the educational, environmental, artistic and preservation mission of Historic Moorefields.
Moorefields was built in 1785 as a summer home by Alfred Moore, a military, educational and judicial leader who ultimately served as the second and last North Carolinian on the U.S. Supreme Court. Moorefields sits on 70 acres 20 minutes from downtown Chapel Hill and Durham and a short drive from downtown Hillsborough.
