Orange County residents offered chances to comment on transit plan

Orange County residents will have opportunities this month to comment on an updated Orange County transit plan.
The plan can be viewed online at ourtransitfuture.com. Among other things, it includes:
▪ An Amtrak station in Hillsborough that will be served by the Piedmont passenger train, which runs between Charlotte and Raleigh four times a day, and the Carolinian, which runs between Charlotte and New York twice a day.
▪ Expanded bus service with new and replacement vehicles.
▪ Improvements to bus stops, bike and pedestrian connections and other transit facilities.
Officials from GoTriangle will make a presentation on the coordinated transit plans for Orange and Durham counties during the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10 in the Town Barn, 101 E. Orange St.
Residents can drop in between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 to learn more about the plan and comment during a public workshop at the Orange County West Campus Office Building, 131 Margaret Lane.
Also, the Orange County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.
Residents will be able to speak after signing up at the beginning of the meeting. The Orange County board must vote on the plan by April 30 to meet a Federal Transit Administration funding deadline.
