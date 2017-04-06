Orange County

April 6, 2017 7:21 PM

Arrest made after shots fired in Chapel Hill

By Anna Johnson

ajohnson@heraldsun.com

Chapel Hill

No one was injured after shots were reportedly fired in the 700 block of Trinity Court, Chapel Hill, Thursday afternoon.

A person has been arrested in connection to the incident but identifying information was not provided by the Chapel Hill Police.

The police department asks if anyone has information concerning this incident to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson

Orange County

