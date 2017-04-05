Light-rail funding plan leaves Orange County little room for error

Orange County doesn’t have a lot of room for error in building the $3.3 billion Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit system, an independent consultant reported Tuesday after reviewing GoTriangle’s financial plan.
While construction could cost $2.4 billion, GoTriangle plans to finance part of the local share, adding another $913 million in interest payments through 2062.
The project’s annual payments leave Orange County with as little $210,725 in 2045 to cover unexpected expenses, Davenport and Company consultant Ted Cole told the Orange County Board of Commissioners. An analysis shows the county’s annual cash balance only surpasses $10 million eight times in the next 45 years.
Durham County, on the other hand, maintains at least $35 million in available cash through the last year of light-rail debt payments in 2062, he said.
The final cost of investing in light rail and other Orange County Bus and Rail Investment Plan projects will depend largely on the economy and construction costs, Cole said.
“When you look at this long-term model, when you look at the magnitude of the project, the magnitude of the budget, and you look at the cash balances attributable to Orange County, it’s a very, very thin margin,” he said. “We know that we’re talking about 40-year projections and those are extremely difficult to do in an accurate fashion.”
He noted that the revenue growth from Orange County’s half-cent transit sales tax is critical.
“On the sales tax, it’s one thing to get from year one to year 40 and you’re on a 4 percent track (in sales tax growth) over the long term. It’s another thing to hit every single year of dollars growing, and what this model requires is you have the dollars every single year,” Cole said. “A delay in the dollars and you make it up later doesn’t necessarily work.”
The county hired Davenport and Company to complete the independent report after GoTriangle came to the commissioners last fall for help finding $40 million more for the project over 10 years. GoTriangle officials asked the Durham County Board of Commissioners to help find $135 million more.
However, GoTriangle returned to both counties in January with a new financial plan that would only require the extra money if the project ran into future cost overruns or an economic downturn. That plan relies on roughly $984 million in short- and long-term financing, and continued sales tax growth of 3 percent to 5 percent over the next 45 years. State revenue records show Orange County’s transit tax generated almost $6.3 million in 2014 but fell slightly in 2015 and 2016.
Orange and Durham commissioners are being asked this month to approve updated bus and rail plans, revised financial plans and a new cost-sharing agreement.
Missing an April 30 deadline would delay the rail project by at least a year and could risk future Federal Transit Administration grant funding. FTA approval would move the project into the engineering phase. GoTriangle wants to start light-rail construction in 2020 and launch the system in 2029.
While Orange County commissioners asked many questions and took public comment Tuesday, they kept their remarks to a minimum.
Commissioners Earl McKee and Barry Jacobs asked Davenport officials to examine how delaying the move to engineering might affect the light-rail project’s long-term viability and the county’s financial outlook. Jacobs also asked for a more in-depth look at the sales tax revenue forecast for Orange County.
Commissioners Chairman Mark Dorosin noted there might be cost-cutting opportunities.
Maybe Durham County could pick up even more of the tab for light rail, Commissioner Mia Burroughs suggested. The counties have been renegotiating how to split the project’s $1.9 billion local cost. Durham now pays 77 percent and Orange County pays 23 percent, based on how much of the light rail is in each county.
A proposed formula has Durham picking up 82 percent of the local cost, and Orange County picking up 18 percent. That doesn’t work for her, Burroughs said.
“My genuine desire really, truly is I believe light rail is the right thing. I commute this particular area every day, so I see that, but I really need for you all to work hard to get Durham to understand that,” she said. “There’s all these other things we can do, there’s cost shares, there’s setting up tax districts where you share the revenue – that’s too mushy for me. I need to see the Durham-Orange split (as) significantly different from what we have now.”
The Orange County commissioners will hold a public hearing April 18 on the draft Bus and Rail Investment Plan and are expected to vote April 27. A public hearing will be held in Durham County on April 11; the Durham County commissioners will vote April 24.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Share your opinion
The draft Orange County and Durham County transit plans are open for public comment until Friday, April 21. Both plans are available at ourtransitfuture.com/plans.
Comments can be submitted via email to info@ourtransitfuture.com; or by mail at Our Transit Future, PO Box 13787, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. Comments also can be submitted in writing at an upcoming public workshop or shared at a public hearing.
Meetings ahead
GoTriangle will hold drop-in workshops from 5 to 7 p.m. in:
▪ Downtown Durham: Monday, April 10, Durham Station Transportation Center second floor, 515 W. Pettigrew St.
▪ Hillsborough: Tuesday, April 11, Orange County West Campus lower-level conference room, 131 W. Margaret Lane
▪ Durham: Wednesday, April 12, GoTriangle Administrative Office, Room 104, 4600 Emperor Blvd.
▪ Chapel Hill: Thursday, April 13, Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Public hearings are scheduled for:
▪ Durham County: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Durham County Administrative Complex, 200 E. Main St.
▪ Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro MPO: 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at City Hall, second floor, 101 City Hall Plaza
▪ Orange County: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill
