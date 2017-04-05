Bouncing Bulldogs to open jump-rope center Saturday

The Bouncing Bulldogs Community Center will hold a grand opening Saturday, April 8, off of 101 S. White Oak Drive, off Old Chapel Hill Road.
The center will be the first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to advancing jump rope, as sport, fun and fitness, the Bulldogs said in a news release
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tours of the building will begin at 10:30 a.m. every 45 minutes. Parking will be available at Rams Plaza, 1728 Fordham Blvd. with shuttle service to White Oak Drive every 15 minutes, starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Bouncing Bulldogs have been a staple in the Triangle for three decades, providing entertainment at sporting events, local festivals and school assemblies. The Bulldogs are known for their discipline, creativity, precision, skill and community service.
In January the team competed in the 25th annual Double Dutch Holiday Classic in New York City.
Representing Chapel Hill and Durham, 35 jumpers from the 150-member team competed against jumpers from Japan, France, and the northeastern U.S. In just three events, the Bulldogs earned 58 awards: 16 bronze, 21 silver and 21 gold.
The Bulldogs took more than half of all titles at the competition.
