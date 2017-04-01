Hillsborough seeks volunteers for garden workdays at town parks

The Town of Hillsborough is seeking volunteers to donate their efforts at pollinator garden workdays at two town parks this week.
April 4 — 10 a.m. to noon at Turnip Patch Park, 333 W. King St.: Volunteers will remove irises, plant pollinator plants and weed. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gardening tools, water and sun protection. The Hillsborough Garden Club maintains the garden and prefers donations of native pollinator plants for the site. A list of the top native pollinator plants can be found at www.carolinapollinatorgarden.org. For more information, contact the garden’s coordinator, Karen MacAulay, by email at Kmac104@yahoo.com.
April 6 —8 to 10 a.m. at Gold Park, 415 Dimmocks Mill Road: Volunteers will plant pollinator plants in the expanded portion of the pollinator demonstration garden, located near the train trestle. Volunteers are encouraged to bring weeding tools, gloves, pruners and a pail to hold weeds. The garden is maintained by the Orange County Master Gardener Program, a program of the Orange County Extension Service. Donations of pollinator plants are welcomed, and volunteers are willing to dig up or pick up plants. Gold Park pollinator garden workdays occur the first Thursday of the month, March through October. For more information, contact the garden’s coordinator, Frances Harris, by email at va.harris.fam@gmail.com or by phone at 919-241-4822. Look for a video on the Gold Park garden workdays on the town’s YouTube channel.
Coming Soon — Look for a volunteer opportunity later this spring to help plant a new pollinator-friendly rain garden at Cates Creek Park, 1445 Cates Creek Parkway in the Waterstone development.
In addition to providing nectar and larval food for pollinators, the town’s pollinator gardens allow citizens to observe and learn about pollinators. Hillsborough is a designated Bee City. For more information on any of the garden projects, contact Hillsborough Public Space Manager Stephanie Trueblood by email or phone at 919-732-1270, ext. 74.
