Chapel Hill wants public to share vision for American Legion land

Community members are invited to gather Saturday in the American Legion hut at 1714 Legion Road to talk about how the property might be used as a future park and/or serve other community needs.
The town recently closed on a deal, approved in December, to buy the 36 acres for $7.9 million. The deal allows American Legion Post 6 to lease the site for three years, while its members look for another home.
The council plans to pursue public and private-development opportunities. Its goals for any future development include that it provide a mix of uses, maintain or enhance quality of life, provide community amenities, account for additional traffic and integrate into the town’s vision.
Consultants from Coulter Jewell Thames will lead Saturday’s charrette – a design and planning discussion and the first step in the town’s public-engagement process.
The consultants will collect input, identify common themes and create conceptual options for the site. A task force will explore the resulting options and report back to the community and the council in May.
Saturday’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will include activities throughout the day that interested people can fit into their limited schedules:
▪ An overview presentation on the site’s physical suitability for various uses
▪ Small group discussions of opportunities and constraints, including an opportunity to sketch out ideas
▪ Sharing key insights with the larger group; written throughts will be shared all day
▪ A recap of what happens at 3:30 p.m.
What’s next
The town encourages community members who might attend to pre-register at bit.ly/2oE6QvR. For more information about the American Legion planning process go to townofchapelhill.org/americanlegion.
