Chapel Hill fire displaces one resident

A Chapel Hill fire displaced one resident in a Wednesday fire. There were no reported injuries.
The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded approximately at 10 p.m. to a structure fire at 601-5 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The response consisted of four fire apparatus from Chapel Hill, one command vehicle, personnel from Orange County Emergency Management and Chapel Hill Police Department.
The fire investigation indicates that the fire started on the range top before spreading into the kitchen cabinets. Estimated damage to property is $17,000.
